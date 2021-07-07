Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Reduces Stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec reduced its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 61.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,941 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 127,984 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $9,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Medtronic by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 24,188,177 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,857,346,000 after buying an additional 151,977 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,431,672 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,524,680,000 after purchasing an additional 401,564 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,540,276 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,406,046,000 after purchasing an additional 2,880,467 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth $1,733,123,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,560,485 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,354,194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221,333 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

MDT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Medtronic from $134.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Medtronic from $129.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Raymond James increased their price target on Medtronic from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Argus raised their target price on Medtronic from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Medtronic from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.33.

In other Medtronic news, EVP John R. Liddicoat sold 34,656 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.65, for a total transaction of $4,389,182.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 605 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.47, for a total value of $75,304.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 49,349 shares of company stock worth $6,236,241 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MDT opened at $126.97 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $89.22 and a fifty-two week high of $132.30. The firm has a market cap of $170.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.73, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.88.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.08. Medtronic had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 11.98%. The business had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

See Also: Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.