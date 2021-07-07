Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Sells 33,350 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lessened its stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 14.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 195,594 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 33,350 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Corning were worth $8,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GLW. Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in Corning by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 11,830 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Corning by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,961 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,913,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Corning by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 22,156 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its holdings in Corning by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 9,329 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Resource Management LLC grew its holdings in Corning by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Resource Management LLC now owns 14,804 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GLW opened at $40.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $34.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.09, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.31. Corning Incorporated has a 1-year low of $26.12 and a 1-year high of $46.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.78.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Corning had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. Analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. Corning’s payout ratio is presently 69.06%.

In other Corning news, Director Roger W. Jr. Ferguson purchased 1,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $42.14 per share, with a total value of $59,838.80. Also, VP Robert P. France sold 2,442 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.15, for a total transaction of $112,698.30. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,384,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 5,553 shares of company stock valued at $239,744 and sold 70,309,698 shares valued at $3,058,188,714. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Corning from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Corning from $42.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.80.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

