Calix (NYSE:CALX) Reaches New 12-Month High at $49.95

Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $49.95 and last traded at $49.75, with a volume of 12575 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $47.64.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CALX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Calix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Calix from $40.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Calix from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Calix in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BWS Financial began coverage on shares of Calix in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “sell” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.14.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.85. The firm has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 51.23 and a beta of 1.56.

Calix (NYSE:CALX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $162.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.46 million. Calix had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 29.40%. Calix’s quarterly revenue was up 59.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Calix, Inc. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Michael Weening sold 8,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total transaction of $412,531.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director J Daniel Plants sold 275,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.81, for a total transaction of $12,872,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.64% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in shares of Calix during the first quarter valued at approximately $70,306,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Calix by 185.6% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,345,669 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $81,301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524,362 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Calix during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,095,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Calix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,178,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Calix by 14.8% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,977,770 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $103,210,000 after purchasing an additional 383,210 shares in the last quarter. 78.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Calix Company Profile (NYSE:CALX)

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, the Middle East, Canada, Europe, the Caribbean, and internationally. The company's cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable communication service providers (CSPs) to provide a range of services.

