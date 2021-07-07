Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $344.28 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) will post sales of $344.28 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Callon Petroleum’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $395.00 million and the lowest is $291.85 million. Callon Petroleum reported sales of $157.23 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 119%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Callon Petroleum will report full-year sales of $1.41 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.26 billion to $1.63 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.33 billion to $1.73 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Callon Petroleum.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $359.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.87 million. Callon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 256.60% and a positive return on equity of 12.30%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CPE shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Callon Petroleum from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Callon Petroleum from $26.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Callon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 31st. Siebert Williams Shank raised shares of Callon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Callon Petroleum in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.25.

In related news, Director S P. Iv Johnson sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $56,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 67,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,161,455. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 3,600 shares of company stock worth $144,492 in the last quarter. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPE. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Callon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth $183,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,054,348 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $53,355,000 after buying an additional 62,407 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Callon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth $722,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in Callon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 368,384 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $4,847,000 after buying an additional 34,488 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.47% of the company’s stock.

CPE stock opened at $55.75 on Wednesday. Callon Petroleum has a 1 year low of $4.50 and a 1 year high of $60.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 3.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.40.

Callon Petroleum Company Profile

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, its estimated net proved reserves totaled approximately 475.9 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 289.5 MMBbls oil, 541.6 Bcf of natural gas, and 96.1 MMBbls of natural gas liquids.

