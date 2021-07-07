Camber Capital Management LP Buys Shares of 500,000 Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Camber Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 500,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,635,000. Incyte comprises 1.4% of Camber Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Camber Capital Management LP owned about 0.23% of Incyte at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Incyte by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,594,682 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,835,085,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681,177 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Incyte by 4.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,383,226 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $274,258,000 after purchasing an additional 128,752 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Incyte by 67.6% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,988,149 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $242,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205,769 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Incyte by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,446,152 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $212,766,000 after purchasing an additional 136,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Incyte during the fourth quarter worth about $163,298,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Incyte from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. SVB Leerink restated a “sell” rating on shares of Incyte in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Incyte from $92.00 to $88.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Incyte from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Incyte in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Incyte has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.20.

In other news, EVP Yao Wenqing sold 27,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.37, for a total transaction of $2,321,551.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

INCY traded down $1.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $82.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,378,927. Incyte Co. has a twelve month low of $75.52 and a twelve month high of $110.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.93 and a quick ratio of 3.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.80.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.25. Incyte had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 17.70%. The firm had revenue of $604.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.86) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Incyte Co. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; PEMAZYRE, a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adults; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

