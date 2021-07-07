Camber Capital Management LP Has $63.47 Million Holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)

Camber Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) by 22.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,500,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000,000 shares during the period. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries accounts for approximately 2.2% of Camber Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Camber Capital Management LP owned about 0.50% of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries worth $63,470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 13,261.7% in the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 6,233 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.16% of the company’s stock.

In other Teva Pharmaceutical Industries news, VP David Matthew Stark sold 37,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.22, for a total transaction of $387,174.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 40,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,568.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Eric Drape sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total value of $440,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 33,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,739.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TEVA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note on Sunday, March 14th. TheStreet cut Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 target price (down from $15.00) on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.08.

Shares of TEVA traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.31. 221,655 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,632,651. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.56, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.46. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a 52 week low of $8.44 and a 52 week high of $13.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 24.45% and a positive return on equity of 21.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.

