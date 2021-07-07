Camber Capital Management LP Has $75.63 Million Holdings in Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD)

Camber Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,500,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 300,000 shares during the quarter. Brookdale Senior Living accounts for 2.6% of Camber Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Camber Capital Management LP owned about 6.75% of Brookdale Senior Living worth $75,625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Brookdale Senior Living during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Brookdale Senior Living during the first quarter worth $64,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Brookdale Senior Living by 59.4% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 5,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Architects LLC bought a new stake in Brookdale Senior Living during the first quarter worth $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BKD traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.11. 9,328 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,270,685. Brookdale Senior Living Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.36 and a 52-week high of $8.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of -3.77 and a beta of 1.85.

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.06). Brookdale Senior Living had a negative net margin of 12.08% and a negative return on equity of 45.48%. The firm had revenue of $749.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $764.17 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Brookdale Senior Living Inc. will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BKD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brookdale Senior Living from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Barclays upgraded Brookdale Senior Living from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Brookdale Senior Living in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded Brookdale Senior Living from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Brookdale Senior Living from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.83.

Brookdale Senior Living

Brookdale Senior Living Inc owns and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates through five segments: Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care, Continuing Care Retirement Communities (CCRCs), Health Care Services, and Management Services. The Independent Living segment owns or leases communities comprising independent and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income seniors.

