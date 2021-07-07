Camber Capital Management LP Makes New $77.09 Million Investment in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Camber Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,090,000. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up about 2.6% of Camber Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Curi Capital bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Country Trust Bank grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 868.8% in the 1st quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MRK traded up $0.41 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $78.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 216,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,386,078. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $198.82 billion, a PE ratio of 28.30, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.80. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.71 and a 1-year high of $87.80.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $12.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.71 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 54.15%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.77%.

In other news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 19,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total value of $1,513,455.68. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $96.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Merck & Co., Inc. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.00.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as vaccine products.

