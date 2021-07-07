Camber Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in Translate Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO)

Camber Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Translate Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,964,000. Camber Capital Management LP owned 1.53% of Translate Bio at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Translate Bio by 171.3% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Translate Bio by 221.5% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Translate Bio in the first quarter worth $56,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Translate Bio in the first quarter worth $93,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Translate Bio by 47.5% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,999 shares during the period. 88.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on TBIO. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Translate Bio in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Translate Bio in a report on Friday, March 19th. TheStreet raised Translate Bio from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Truist Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Translate Bio in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Roth Capital cut their price target on Translate Bio from $37.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.63.

Shares of Translate Bio stock traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $28.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,089,277. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.63. Translate Bio, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.91 and a 12-month high of $34.64.

Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). Translate Bio had a negative net margin of 7.69% and a negative return on equity of 13.81%. The business had revenue of $34.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.50 million. Analysts forecast that Translate Bio, Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Translate Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics company, develops medicines to treat diseases caused by protein or gene dysfunction. The company is developing MRT5005, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis. It is also developing MRT5500 for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2.

