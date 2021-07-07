Camber Capital Management LP Purchases New Position in InnovAge Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:INNV)

Camber Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in InnovAge Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:INNV) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 650,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,764,000. Camber Capital Management LP owned about 0.48% of InnovAge at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC purchased a new stake in shares of InnovAge in the first quarter valued at about $2,192,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of InnovAge in the first quarter valued at about $6,479,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of InnovAge in the first quarter valued at about $6,448,000. Rokos Capital Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of InnovAge in the first quarter valued at about $360,000. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of InnovAge in the first quarter valued at about $21,834,000. 14.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of INNV stock traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $21.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 90,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 504,909. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.15. InnovAge Holding Corp. has a twelve month low of $19.46 and a twelve month high of $27.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.68.

InnovAge (OTCMKTS:INNV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $156.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.74 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that InnovAge Holding Corp. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on INNV. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of InnovAge in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of InnovAge in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of InnovAge in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of InnovAge in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of InnovAge in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.33.

InnovAge Holding Corp. manages and provides a range of medical and ancillary services for seniors in need of care and support to live independently in their homes and communities. It manages its business through Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) approach. The company offers in-home care services consisting of skilled, unskilled, and personal care; in-center services, such as primary care, dental, mental health and psychiatric, meals, and activities, as well as physical, occupational, and speech therapy; transportation to the PACE center and third-party medical appointments; and care management.

