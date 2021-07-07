Camber Capital Management LP Purchases Shares of 1,000,000 Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS)

Camber Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,960,000. Ionis Pharmaceuticals makes up about 1.5% of Camber Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Camber Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.71% of Ionis Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IONS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 569,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,227,000 after purchasing an additional 22,638 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 103.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 3,120 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP increased its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 38,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,199,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.17% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on IONS. Barclays reduced their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $95.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $76.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.05.

In other Ionis Pharmaceuticals news, Director Spencer R. Berthelsen sold 15,000 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.74, for a total transaction of $566,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 115,983 shares in the company, valued at $4,377,198.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 2.96% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IONS traded down $0.38 on Wednesday, hitting $38.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,470,440. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.43 and a 52-week high of $64.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 6.67 and a current ratio of 6.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.92.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $112.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.93 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 69.63% and a negative return on equity of 41.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.35) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, a treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy.

