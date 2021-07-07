Camber Capital Management LP Reduces Holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Camber Capital Management LP trimmed its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,750,000 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 250,000 shares during the quarter. Walgreens Boots Alliance comprises 7.1% of Camber Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Camber Capital Management LP owned about 0.43% of Walgreens Boots Alliance worth $205,875,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBA. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 288.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 924,200 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $36,857,000 after buying an additional 686,500 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,867 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 19,721 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 3,659 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter worth approximately $488,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 31,240 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 2,105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

WBA stock traded down $0.24 on Wednesday, reaching $47.46. 186,693 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,918,351. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.36 and a 12 month high of $57.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.00, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $34.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.47 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 1.66% and a return on equity of 20.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a $0.4675 dividend. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.45%.

WBA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $44.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Walgreens Boots Alliance has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.26.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

Featured Story: Buyback

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA).

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.