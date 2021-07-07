Camber Capital Management LP Reduces Stake in Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS)

Camber Capital Management LP decreased its stake in shares of Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) by 27.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,500,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 575,000 shares during the period. Radius Health accounts for 1.1% of Camber Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Camber Capital Management LP owned about 3.18% of Radius Health worth $31,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RDUS. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Radius Health during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Radius Health by 14,714.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 3,973 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Radius Health during the 1st quarter worth about $76,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Radius Health by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,233 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in Radius Health during the 4th quarter worth about $179,000.

Shares of Radius Health stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.70. 9,468 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 279,127. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.65. Radius Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.15 and a 52 week high of $26.16.

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $56.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.28 million. On average, analysts expect that Radius Health, Inc. will post -1.01 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on RDUS shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Radius Health from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Radius Health in a report on Monday, March 22nd. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Radius Health from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Radius Health in a report on Monday, May 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.44.

Radius Health Company Profile

Radius Health, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes endocrine and other therapeutics. The company's commercial product is TYMLOS, an abaloparatide injection for the treatment of postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. It is also developing abaloparatide-SC, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of osteoporosis in men; abaloparatide-TD, a short-wear-time transdermal patch that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Elacestrant (RAD1901), a selective estrogen receptor degrader, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of hormone receptor-positive breast cancer; and RAD011, which is in Phase II clinical trials for treatment of hyperphagia related to Prader-Willi syndrome.

