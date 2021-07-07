Camber Capital Management LP Sells 1,750,000 Shares of Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG)

Camber Capital Management LP reduced its stake in shares of Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) by 13.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,250,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,750,000 shares during the period. Change Healthcare makes up approximately 8.5% of Camber Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Camber Capital Management LP owned 3.67% of Change Healthcare worth $248,625,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CHNG. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Change Healthcare by 3,192.0% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of Change Healthcare by 394.2% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,022 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Change Healthcare by 109.2% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 4,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 49,900 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Change Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at about $188,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Change Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at about $194,000. 94.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Change Healthcare stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.94. The company had a trading volume of 9,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,814,887. The company has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.29, a P/E/G ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 1.49. Change Healthcare Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.76 and a 12-month high of $24.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $855.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $836.30 million. Change Healthcare had a negative net margin of 3.63% and a positive return on equity of 11.82%. Change Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Change Healthcare Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Change Healthcare

Change Healthcare Inc, an independent healthcare technology company, provides data and analytics-driven solutions to enhance clinical, financial, administrative, and patient engagement outcomes in the United States healthcare system. It operates through three segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services.

