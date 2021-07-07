Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Shares Acquired by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,922 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned 0.07% of Camden Property Trust worth $7,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 0.3% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 37,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,073,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust during the first quarter valued at $940,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 2.4% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 21.5% during the first quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd now owns 22,603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,484,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 7.4% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 810,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $89,120,000 after acquiring an additional 56,164 shares during the last quarter. 93.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Camden Property Trust news, Director Scott S. Ingraham sold 8,518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.44, for a total value of $1,025,907.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 72,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,736,476.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman D Keith Oden sold 50,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.28, for a total value of $6,746,100.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 285,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,005,058.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 61,379 shares of company stock worth $8,047,941 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Camden Property Trust from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Camden Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $116.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Camden Property Trust in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Camden Property Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.29.

Shares of NYSE CPT opened at $136.82 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $127.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Camden Property Trust has a one year low of $85.74 and a one year high of $137.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.02, a P/E/G ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 0.72.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.92). Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 3.16%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Camden Property Trust will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.76%.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

