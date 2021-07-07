Cameco (TSE:CCO) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Cameco Co. (TSE:CCO) (NYSE:CCJ) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$23.79. Cameco shares last traded at C$23.36, with a volume of 706,039 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CCO. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$22.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Eight Capital increased their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$20.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$22.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$23.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a C$17.00 target price on shares of Cameco in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$23.08.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.44, a quick ratio of 5.39 and a current ratio of 8.21. The company has a market cap of C$9.29 billion and a PE ratio of -238.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$23.92.

Cameco (TSE:CCO) (NYSE:CCJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported C($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.09) by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$290.02 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Cameco Co. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Cameco Company Profile (TSE:CCO)

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

