Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN) Stock Price Down 6.3%

Shares of Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN) fell 6.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $7.06 and last traded at $7.10. 105,663 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 7,481,702 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.58.

Separately, TheStreet raised Canaan from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th.

Get Canaan alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -41.76 and a beta of 4.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.50.

Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 12th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.86 million during the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CAN. Franchise Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Canaan during the first quarter worth about $75,615,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Canaan during the first quarter worth about $41,491,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Canaan during the first quarter worth about $35,673,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Canaan by 63,705.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,676,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674,179 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in Canaan in the fourth quarter valued at $8,739,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.98% of the company’s stock.

Canaan Company Profile (NASDAQ:CAN)

Canaan Inc engages in the research, design, and sale of integrated circuit (IC) final system products by integrating IC products for bitcoin mining and related components primarily in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the assembly of system products; and supply chain and distribution of system products.

See Also: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Canaan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canaan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.