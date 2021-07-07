Canaccord Genuity Upgrades Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) (CVE:XBC) to Buy

Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) (CVE:XBC) was upgraded by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a C$6.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of C$4.50. Canaccord Genuity’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 39.88% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Cormark set a C$5.20 price objective on Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$5.60 target price on Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) from C$6.00 to C$5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. TD Securities reduced their target price on Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) from C$7.50 to C$6.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James set a C$5.50 target price on Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$6.11.

XBC stock traded up C$0.44 on Wednesday, reaching C$9.98. 1,135,654 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,107,002. Xebec Adsorption Inc. has a one year low of C$1.74 and a one year high of C$10.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.90, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a current ratio of 4.38. The company has a market cap of C$1.52 billion and a P/E ratio of -203.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$9.97.

In other news, Director Prabhu Kruthyvemti Rao sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.01, for a total value of C$501,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 984,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,932,345.

Xebec Adsorption Inc provides gas generation, purification, and filtration solutions for the industrial, energy, and renewables marketplace in Canada, China, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company designs, engineers, and manufactures various products that transform raw gases into marketable sources of clean and renewable energy.

