Cannabix Technologies (OTCMKTS:BLOZF) Shares Down 4.9%

Cannabix Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:BLOZF) shares were down 4.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.95 and last traded at $0.98. Approximately 331,826 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 17% from the average daily volume of 398,846 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.03.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.94.

About Cannabix Technologies (OTCMKTS:BLOZF)

Cannabix Technologies Inc, a technology company, develops marijuana breathalyzer for law enforcement and the workplace in North America. It develops drug-testing devices that will detect tetrahydrocannabinol using breath samples at roadside and identify drivers under the influence of marijuana. The company was formerly known as West Point Resources Inc and changed its name to Cannabix Technologies Inc in August 2014.

