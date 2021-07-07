Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Expected to Post Earnings of $4.55 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $4.55 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Capital One Financial’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $3.47 and the highest estimate coming in at $5.79. Capital One Financial reported earnings per share of ($1.61) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 382.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Capital One Financial will report full year earnings of $19.46 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.96 to $23.88. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $16.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.91 to $21.43. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Capital One Financial.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $7.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.17 by $2.86. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The firm had revenue of $7.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($3.02) EPS. Capital One Financial’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $169.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $145.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Friday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $192.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Capital One Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $130.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.33.

In other news, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 31,903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total value of $4,307,543.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 95,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,936,536.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jory A. Berson sold 24,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.41, for a total transaction of $4,017,358.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 96,248 shares of company stock valued at $14,196,884. Company insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in Capital One Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. 90.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Capital One Financial stock traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $155.49. 97,496 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,149,840. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $157.46. The company has a market cap of $70.20 billion, a PE ratio of 10.21, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.76. Capital One Financial has a one year low of $57.30 and a one year high of $168.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 27.63%.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

