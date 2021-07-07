Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Holdings Raised by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 872 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $11,564,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GenTrust LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,524,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its stake in Capital One Financial by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 38,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,880,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP grew its stake in Capital One Financial by 58.3% during the 1st quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 22,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,848,000 after buying an additional 8,248 shares during the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. bought a new position in Capital One Financial during the 1st quarter worth $1,222,000. Finally, Cadence Bank NA grew its stake in Capital One Financial by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 19,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,478,000 after buying an additional 1,372 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

In other news, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 31,903 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total value of $4,307,543.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 95,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,936,536.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kevin S. Borgmann sold 16,778 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.93, for a total value of $2,465,191.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,353,852.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 96,248 shares of company stock valued at $14,196,884. 1.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

COF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Capital One Financial from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Capital One Financial from $135.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Capital One Financial from $169.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Capital One Financial from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Capital One Financial in a report on Friday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $192.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Capital One Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.33.

COF opened at $155.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $70.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.99, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.76. The business’s 50-day moving average is $157.46. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $57.30 and a 52-week high of $168.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $7.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.17 by $2.86. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 23.91%. The company had revenue of $7.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($3.02) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 19.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 27.63%.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Recommended Story: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.