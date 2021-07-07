Capital One Financial Comments on Retail Properties of America, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:RPAI)

Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial upped their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Retail Properties of America in a research note issued on Thursday, July 1st. Capital One Financial analyst C. Lucas now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.21 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.20. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Retail Properties of America’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.26 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.02 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on RPAI. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Retail Properties of America in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Retail Properties of America from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Retail Properties of America in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Retail Properties of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, June 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.40.

RPAI stock opened at $11.52 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. Retail Properties of America has a 52-week low of $5.14 and a 52-week high of $12.79. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -576.00 and a beta of 1.76.

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.18). Retail Properties of America had a negative return on equity of 0.19% and a negative net margin of 0.71%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Retail Properties of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Retail Properties of America in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Retail Properties of America by 1,162.8% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Retail Properties of America in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Retail Properties of America by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This is a positive change from Retail Properties of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. Retail Properties of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.71%.

Retail Properties of America Company Profile

Retail Properties of America, Inc is a REIT that owns and operates high quality, strategically located open-air shopping centers, including properties with a mixed-use component. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 102 retail operating properties in the United States representing 20.0 million square feet.

