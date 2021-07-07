Capital One Financial Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE)

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) – Analysts at Capital One Financial increased their FY2021 EPS estimates for Urban Edge Properties in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 30th. Capital One Financial analyst C. Lucas now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $1.04 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.96. Capital One Financial has a “Equal Weight” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Urban Edge Properties from $17.25 to $18.75 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Urban Edge Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Urban Edge Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.94.

Shares of Urban Edge Properties stock opened at $18.98 on Monday. Urban Edge Properties has a 12 month low of $8.99 and a 12 month high of $20.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 6.33 and a current ratio of 6.33. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.30. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.51 and a beta of 1.78.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.16. Urban Edge Properties had a return on equity of 6.35% and a net margin of 19.35%. The company had revenue of $94.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.14 million.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UE. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Urban Edge Properties in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,163 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Urban Edge Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $82,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Urban Edge Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $141,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Urban Edge Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $152,000. Institutional investors own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. Urban Edge Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.18%.

Urban Edge Properties Company Profile

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the New York metropolitan region. Urban Edge owns 78 properties totaling 15.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

