Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) Shares Gap Up to $121.00

Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $121.00, but opened at $124.78. Cardlytics shares last traded at $122.83, with a volume of 3 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Cardlytics from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Cardlytics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Cardlytics in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Cardlytics from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.57.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 7.63 and a current ratio of 7.63. The stock has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.84 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.22.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $53.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.96 million. Cardlytics had a negative return on equity of 20.85% and a negative net margin of 34.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.26) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cardlytics, Inc. will post -1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cardlytics news, CFO Andrew Christiansen sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $29,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,975,043. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director S Aimee Lapic sold 3,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.32, for a total value of $404,368.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $789,129.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,732 shares of company stock valued at $6,045,751 in the last quarter. 4.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Cardlytics in the 1st quarter worth about $10,360,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new position in Cardlytics in the 1st quarter worth about $1,550,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Cardlytics by 160.8% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 11,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 6,968 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Cardlytics in the 1st quarter valued at about $379,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 58.6% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 32,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,587,000 after acquiring an additional 12,087 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

About Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX)

Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform within financial institutions digital channels that include online, mobile, email, and various real-time notifications in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers Cardlytics platform, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach consumers through their trusted and frequently visited online and mobile banking channels.

