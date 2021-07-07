CareTech (LON:CTH) Reaches New 52-Week High at $630.00

Shares of CareTech Holdings PLC (LON:CTH) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 630 ($8.23) and last traded at GBX 621 ($8.11), with a volume of 1655 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 621 ($8.11).

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 600 ($7.84) price target on shares of CareTech in a research note on Thursday, June 17th.

Get CareTech alerts:

The company has a market cap of £703.53 million and a P/E ratio of 14.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.66, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 577.39.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 21st will be given a dividend of GBX 4.60 ($0.06) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. This is an increase from CareTech’s previous dividend of $4.00. This represents a yield of 0.77%. CareTech’s payout ratio is 0.29%.

About CareTech (LON:CTH)

CareTech Holdings PLC provides social care and support services for children and adults in the United Kingdom. It operates in three segments: Adults Services, Children's Services, and Foster Care. The Adult Services segment provides care and residential services for adults with learning disabilities, autistic spectrum and mental health disorders, physical disabilities, and brain injury.

Recommended Story: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Receive News & Ratings for CareTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.