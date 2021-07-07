CargoX (CXO) Market Cap Hits $47.20 Million

CargoX (CURRENCY:CXO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 7th. CargoX has a market capitalization of $47.20 million and $75,074.00 worth of CargoX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CargoX coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.28 or 0.00000826 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, CargoX has traded down 5.1% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

CargoX Profile

CargoX (CRYPTO:CXO) is a coin. Its launch date was January 18th, 2018. CargoX’s total supply is 215,119,016 coins and its circulating supply is 166,845,647 coins. CargoX’s official website is cargox.io . CargoX’s official message board is medium.com/cargoxio . CargoX’s official Twitter account is @cargoxio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CargoX is /r/cargoxio

According to CryptoCompare, “The CargoX aims to disrupt the container shipping industry by leveraging the Ethereum blockchain to provide decentralized protocols, tools, and utilities for the exchange of shipment ownership documents (Bill of Lading). The Bill of Lading is a document issued by a carrier (or his agent) to acknowledge receipt of cargo for shipment, that will be registry on the blockchain while providing a way for importers and exporters to exchange those documents digitally, securely and without counterfeit in an open environment. The CargoX token (CXO) is an ERC-20 token that will be used for sending, archiving, changing ownership, and also as a medium of exchange for logistic services. “

Buying and Selling CargoX

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CargoX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CargoX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CargoX using one of the exchanges listed above.

