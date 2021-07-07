Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Shares Purchased by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,893 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 581 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.06% of Carlisle Companies worth $5,578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Carlisle Companies by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,624,404 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $761,086,000 after buying an additional 165,004 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,699,859 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $577,845,000 after purchasing an additional 277,059 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,778,430 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $277,755,000 after purchasing an additional 381,279 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,056,054 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $173,806,000 after purchasing an additional 7,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,033,573 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $161,423,000 after purchasing an additional 11,071 shares in the last quarter. 91.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CSL. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $199.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 28th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Carlisle Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Longbow Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $194.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $197.71.

CSL stock opened at $189.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 3.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.90 billion, a PE ratio of 29.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $190.21. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 52 week low of $111.79 and a 52 week high of $197.21.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $970.33 million. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 9.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.23%.

In related news, CFO Robert M. Roche sold 12,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.13, for a total transaction of $2,436,208.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,487 shares in the company, valued at $4,896,817.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

About Carlisle Companies

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

