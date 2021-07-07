Carrefour (OTCMKTS:CRRFY) Research Coverage Started at Sanford C. Bernstein

Stock analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Carrefour (OTCMKTS:CRRFY) in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “underperform” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Carrefour from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Carrefour in a report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Carrefour presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.25.

Shares of CRRFY stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $3.96. 1,154,968 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 198,579. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Carrefour has a 52-week low of $2.96 and a 52-week high of $4.78. The firm has a market cap of $16.19 billion, a PE ratio of 13.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.51.

Carrefour SA operates stores in various formats and channels in France, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Poland, Romania, Brazil, Argentina, and Taiwan. The company operates hypermarkets, convenience stores, supermarkets, cash and carry stores, and hypercash stores; e-commerce sites and m-commerce channels; and service stations.

