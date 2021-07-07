Carry (CRE) Price Hits $0.0091 on Exchanges

Carry (CURRENCY:CRE) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 7th. Carry has a total market capitalization of $75.40 million and approximately $9.90 million worth of Carry was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Carry has traded up 38.1% against the US dollar. One Carry coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0091 or 0.00000026 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.60 or 0.00036414 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002890 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.13 or 0.00035045 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000119 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0553 or 0.00000160 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Carry (CRE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 4th, 2019. Carry’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,327,492,876 coins. Carry’s official Twitter account is @carryprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Carry’s official message board is medium.com/carryprotocol . Carry’s official website is carryprotocol.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Creditcoin is a decentralized credit network that aims to make the bridge between investors and fundraisers. The platform will allow miners (investors) to earn the platform tokens by providing capital to clients, on the other hand, the clients will raise capital by paying Creditcoin to the miners. As the whitepaper reads: “An investment in the Creditcoin network will start by matching offers from investors and fundraisers. A fundraiser will post seeking an amount, interest rate, and collateral. Additionally, the fundraiser will add some amount of Creditcoin to the offer. If is there an investor with matching conditions, the fundraiser and the investor announce the deal to the Creditcoin network. The system verifies the deal's completion by confirming the exchange of collateral and investment. Once validated, the system sends the CreditCoin attached to the investment to the investor.” Furthermore, miners will be able to select credit history parameters to be protected against various risk models. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carry directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Carry should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Carry using one of the exchanges listed above.

