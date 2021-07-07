Cartesi One Day Trading Volume Tops $31.46 Million (CTSI)

Cartesi (CURRENCY:CTSI) traded 5.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 7th. One Cartesi coin can now be bought for approximately $0.45 or 0.00001294 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Cartesi has a market cap of $170.22 million and approximately $31.46 million worth of Cartesi was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Cartesi has traded up 0.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002888 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001928 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.51 or 0.00050555 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.17 or 0.00133268 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.52 or 0.00166037 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002967 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,685.00 or 1.00123060 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $339.59 or 0.00980280 BTC.

Cartesi Coin Profile

Cartesi’s genesis date was April 20th, 2020. Cartesi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 379,709,718 coins. The official website for Cartesi is cartesi.io . Cartesi’s official Twitter account is @cartesiproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Cartesi is https://reddit.com/r/cartesi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Cartesi is medium.com/cartesi

According to CryptoCompare, “Cartesi provides a Linux runtime environment for scalable blockchain Dapps. Complex and intensive computations run off-chain while retaining the security guarantees of the blockchain. The Cartesi Token economy has been designed to overcome challenges of usability and scalability of blockchain applications. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of Cartesi (CTSI) is a transferable representation of attributed functions specified in the protocol/code of Cartesi, designed to play a major role in the functioning of the ecosystem on Cartesi, and intended to be used solely as the primary utility token on the network. CTSI is an essential ingredient for the proper functioning of Cartesi's Data Ledger, which is a PoS-based side-chain for temporary data storage. Block generators receive CTSI mine rewards and fees paid by parties adding data to the ledger. “

Buying and Selling Cartesi

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cartesi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cartesi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cartesi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

