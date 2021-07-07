Cascadia Advisory Services LLC Takes $7.57 Million Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Cascadia Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 32,116 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $7,572,000. Microsoft accounts for 1.7% of Cascadia Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 140,861 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $31,330,000 after acquiring an additional 13,911 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 1st quarter valued at $40,844,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 23,989,868 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,656,091,000 after purchasing an additional 595,997 shares in the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,049 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $8,264,000 after purchasing an additional 9,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 12,046 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,840,000 after purchasing an additional 2,046 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 87,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,048,720. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 6,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.66, for a total value of $1,537,688.76. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 92,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,274,786.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,586 shares of company stock valued at $3,899,849. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $277.66 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $196.25 and a twelve month high of $279.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $255.20. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.83, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.79.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.75% and a net margin of 35.02%. The firm had revenue of $41.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.89%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on Microsoft from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Argus raised their price objective on Microsoft from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $291.83.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

