Casper Achieves Market Cap of $78.43 Million (CSPR)

Casper (CURRENCY:CSPR) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 7th. Casper has a total market cap of $78.43 million and approximately $17.67 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Casper has traded 29.8% lower against the dollar. One Casper coin can now be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000307 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Casper alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002945 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001927 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.89 or 0.00049727 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.56 or 0.00134095 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.63 or 0.00166708 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002963 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34,019.53 or 1.00138210 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $328.74 or 0.00967670 BTC.

Casper Coin Profile

Casper’s total supply is 10,198,768,598 coins and its circulating supply is 752,591,188 coins. Casper’s official Twitter account is @Casper_Network

Buying and Selling Casper

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casper directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Casper should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Casper using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Casper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Casper and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.