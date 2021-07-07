Caspian (CSP) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $343,425.00

Caspian (CURRENCY:CSP) traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 7th. Caspian has a market capitalization of $7.54 million and approximately $343,425.00 worth of Caspian was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Caspian has traded down 18.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Caspian coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0168 or 0.00000051 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Caspian

CSP is a coin. Its launch date was September 20th, 2018. Caspian’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 449,036,296 coins. Caspian’s official Twitter account is @Caspian_Tech and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Caspian is t.me/Caspian_Tech . Caspian’s official website is caspian.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Caspian is an asset management platform. It provides the users with a fully developed Execution Management System (OEMS), Position Management System (PMS), and Risk Management System (RMS) as well as a single interface into crypto exchanges, a suite of trading algorithms, real-time and historical P&L and exposure tracking and professional customer service. The CSP token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. The token will serve the users as a mean to participate in the Commission Discount Programs and/or for the developers to be rewarded when offering their apps for free on Caspian. “

