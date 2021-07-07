Castleark Management LLC Lowers Stake in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Castleark Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) by 38.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,120 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 19,060 shares during the quarter. Castleark Management LLC’s holdings in Hess were worth $2,202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HES. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Hess in the fourth quarter worth about $206,947,000. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in shares of Hess by 10.9% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 9,458,225 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $669,264,000 after acquiring an additional 926,040 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Hess by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,098,351 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $219,239,000 after acquiring an additional 840,161 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Hess by 42.8% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,322,804 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $122,622,000 after acquiring an additional 696,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Hess by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,579,360 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,526,956,000 after purchasing an additional 662,329 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HES shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Hess from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Hess from $72.00 to $84.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Hess in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Hess from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hess presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.17.

In other news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 8,198 shares of Hess stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.43, for a total value of $733,147.14. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 139,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,506,338.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO John B. Hess sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.24, for a total value of $13,386,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 137,525 shares in the company, valued at $12,272,731. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 981,660 shares of company stock worth $79,785,755. 10.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE HES opened at $85.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.27 billion, a PE ratio of -63.10 and a beta of 2.20. Hess Co. has a 1 year low of $34.82 and a 1 year high of $91.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $84.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.38. Hess had a negative return on equity of 6.76% and a negative net margin of 7.62%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.60) EPS. Hess’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hess Co. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -34.13%.

Hess Company Profile

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing and Refining. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

