Castleark Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Castleark Management LLC cut its holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 38,355 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,660 shares during the quarter. Castleark Management LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $2,746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Valero Energy in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Valero Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Valero Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. 76.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VLO opened at $74.70 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Valero Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $35.44 and a 52 week high of $84.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $79.56.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.73) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.91) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $20.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.42 billion. Valero Energy had a negative return on equity of 10.68% and a negative net margin of 0.43%. Valero Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -125.64%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on VLO shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Valero Energy from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their price objective on Valero Energy from $121.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Valero Energy from $74.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Valero Energy from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Valero Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.65.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

