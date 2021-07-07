Castleark Management LLC Sells 60,385 Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Castleark Management LLC lowered its stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 38.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 98,600 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 60,385 shares during the quarter. Castleark Management LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $2,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HAL. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Halliburton during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Halliburton during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Halliburton during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Halliburton during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 67.2% during the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,839 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Halliburton alerts:

HAL stock opened at $22.23 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.70. Halliburton has a 12-month low of $10.60 and a 12-month high of $25.00. The company has a market cap of $19.78 billion, a PE ratio of 44.87 and a beta of 2.84.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The oilfield services company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. Halliburton had a positive return on equity of 9.26% and a negative net margin of 13.67%. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Halliburton will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. Halliburton’s payout ratio is presently 27.69%.

In other news, EVP Eric Carre sold 24,260 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total value of $531,294.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 133,320 shares in the company, valued at $2,919,708. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HAL. Atb Cap Markets upgraded Halliburton from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Halliburton from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays raised shares of Halliburton from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Halliburton from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.43.

Halliburton Profile

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, as well as provides casing equipment.

Featured Article: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.