Castleark Management LLC Sells 65,760 Shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Castleark Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) by 38.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,380 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 65,760 shares during the quarter. Castleark Management LLC’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $2,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 165.7% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,435 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 895 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Suncor Energy by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,299 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy during the first quarter worth $59,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy during the first quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 18.2% in the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,392 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SU. Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$33.00 price objective on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Friday, June 18th. CIBC increased their price target on Suncor Energy from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Suncor Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.55.

NYSE:SU opened at $23.77 on Wednesday. Suncor Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.67 and a fifty-two week high of $25.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 billion. Suncor Energy had a negative return on equity of 1.35% and a net margin of 0.34%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.1707 per share. This is a positive change from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -29.09%.

About Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

Featured Article: Cash Asset Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.