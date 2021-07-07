Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) Shares Sold by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) by 75.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 88,518 shares of the company’s stock after selling 274,288 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Catalent worth $9,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTLT. FIL Ltd boosted its position in Catalent by 2,508.2% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 20,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after purchasing an additional 19,388 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Catalent by 43.6% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Catalent by 820.0% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after acquiring an additional 5,904 shares in the last quarter. QS Investors LLC raised its stake in Catalent by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 6,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Catalent by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 270,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,106,000 after acquiring an additional 8,910 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.94% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Catalent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.78.

In other news, SVP Ricardo Pravda sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.58, for a total value of $309,624.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CTLT opened at $113.15 on Wednesday. Catalent, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.53 and a fifty-two week high of $127.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $106.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.27 billion, a PE ratio of 43.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. Catalent had a return on equity of 13.88% and a net margin of 14.43%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $994.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 38.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Catalent, Inc. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Catalent Profile

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

