Celer Network (CELR) Market Capitalization Achieves $171.19 Million

Celer Network (CURRENCY:CELR) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 7th. During the last week, Celer Network has traded 9.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Celer Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0306 or 0.00000092 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Celer Network has a market cap of $171.19 million and $62.78 million worth of Celer Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Celer Network alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003007 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.14 or 0.00057519 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003333 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.55 or 0.00019681 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003007 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $303.92 or 0.00913286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000348 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.00 or 0.00045085 BTC.

Celer Network Coin Profile

Celer Network (CELR) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 19th, 2019. Celer Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,601,205,665 coins. Celer Network’s official Twitter account is @CelerNetwork . Celer Network’s official message board is medium.com/celer-network . Celer Network’s official website is www.celer.network/#

According to CryptoCompare, “Celer Network is a leading layer-2 scaling platform that aims to enable fast, easy and secure off-chain transactions for not only payment transactions, but also generalized off-chain smart contract. It enables everyone to quickly build, operate, and use highly scalable decentralized applications through innovations in off-chain scaling techniques and incentive-aligned crypto-economics. “

Buying and Selling Celer Network

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celer Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Celer Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Celer Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Celer Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Celer Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.