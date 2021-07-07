Centaur (CNTR) Market Capitalization Achieves $4.06 Million

Centaur (CURRENCY:CNTR) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 7th. During the last week, Centaur has traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Centaur has a total market capitalization of $4.06 million and approximately $973,818.00 worth of Centaur was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Centaur coin can now be bought for about $0.0024 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002995 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.46 or 0.00058221 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003356 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00018525 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002996 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $310.18 or 0.00928233 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000350 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.05 or 0.00045033 BTC.

Centaur Profile

Centaur is a coin. Centaur’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,666,208,333 coins. Centaur’s official website is cntr.finance . The official message board for Centaur is medium.com/centaur . Centaur’s official Twitter account is @OfficialCentaur and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Centaur utilizes a semi-decentralised approach to constructing solutions, leveraging on the transparency and security of decentralised architectures while providing a fail-safe layer through centralised systems and processes. “

Buying and Selling Centaur

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centaur directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Centaur should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Centaur using one of the exchanges listed above.

