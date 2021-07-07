Centene (NYSE:CNC) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Centene (NYSE:CNC) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.050-$5.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.230. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Centene also updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CNC. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Centene from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Centene from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Centene from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Centene from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Centene from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $81.91.

Shares of CNC stock opened at $73.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $42.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. Centene has a 1-year low of $53.60 and a 1-year high of $75.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $70.76.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. Centene had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 13.09%. The company had revenue of $29.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.55 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Centene will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Mark J. Brooks sold 15,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $1,020,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Orlando Ayala sold 30,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.01, for a total transaction of $2,070,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 89,883 shares of company stock worth $6,150,940. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

