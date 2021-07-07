Centrality (CENNZ) Price Tops $0.0856 on Major Exchanges

Centrality (CURRENCY:CENNZ) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 7th. During the last seven days, Centrality has traded up 2.1% against the dollar. One Centrality coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0856 or 0.00000247 BTC on popular exchanges. Centrality has a market capitalization of $102.72 million and $73,809.00 worth of Centrality was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002891 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.43 or 0.00059067 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003293 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.37 or 0.00018404 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002892 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $318.78 or 0.00921666 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000351 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.55 or 0.00044963 BTC.

CENNZ is a coin. It was first traded on January 9th, 2018. Centrality’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins. Centrality’s official Twitter account is @centralityai and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Centrality is medium.com/centrality . The official website for Centrality is www.centrality.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Centrality is a Blockchain incubator designed to help users' applications being scaled. It is a decentralized mechanism that provides users with 12 months access to Centrality platform and components as well as an office space at Crypto-Hill, co-located with Centrality, with up to 6 months' rent-free. Centrality Token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by Centrality. It is used as a medium of exchange value within the platform. The CENNZ concedes users the access to Centrality related services and can be used to pay monthly access fees to Dapps issuers. “

