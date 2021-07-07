Centrica’s (CPYYY) “Equal Weight” Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

Centrica (OTCMKTS:CPYYY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by Morgan Stanley in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

CPYYY has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Centrica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Centrica in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Centrica in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of Centrica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.25.

OTCMKTS CPYYY traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2.86. The company had a trading volume of 9,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,136. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. Centrica has a 1-year low of $1.83 and a 1-year high of $3.20. The stock has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.96.

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Norway, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas, Energy Marketing & Trading, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord GÃ¡is Energy, and Upstream segments. It supplies gas and electricity to residential customers, as well as offers energy-related services; and generates power from combined cycle gas turbines and nuclear assets.

