Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp reduced its position in Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) by 19.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 404,946 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 97,851 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.20% of Century Communities worth $24,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CCS. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Century Communities by 45.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 423 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Century Communities in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Century Communities in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Century Communities by 85.4% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 823 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. Finally, Nkcfo LLC acquired a new position in Century Communities in the 1st quarter valued at $181,000. 86.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO David L. Messenger sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.80, for a total transaction of $3,740,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 137,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,320,978.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:CCS opened at $63.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $72.47. Century Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.99 and a 12-month high of $83.20.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $1.48. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $795.95 million. Century Communities had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 22.91%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Century Communities, Inc. will post 11.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a yield of 0.74%. Century Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.65%.

CCS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Century Communities from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Century Communities from $106.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Century Communities from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Century Communities in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.50.

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its home buyers.

