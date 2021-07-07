Cereplast (OTCMKTS:CERPQ) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Cereplast, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CERPQ)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.28. Cereplast shares last traded at $0.28, with a volume of 144,225 shares traded.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.31.

About Cereplast (OTCMKTS:CERPQ)

Cereplast, Inc does not have significant operation. Previously, it was involved in the development and are commercialization of bio-based resins. The company was incorporated in 2001 and is based in Zhengzhou, China.

