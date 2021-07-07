Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE) Shares Gap Up to $23.20

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $23.20, but opened at $24.00. Cerevel Therapeutics shares last traded at $23.50, with a volume of 14,439 shares trading hands.

CERE has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Cerevel Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cerevel Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.50.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.90.

Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.01. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cerevel Therapeutics news, Director Gabrielle Sulzberger purchased 21,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.06 per share, for a total transaction of $275,357.04. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 35,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $461,723.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Cerevel Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $34,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Cerevel Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cerevel Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $120,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Cerevel Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $178,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cerevel Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $178,000. Institutional investors own 78.37% of the company’s stock.

About Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE)

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various therapies for neuroscience diseases. It is developing CVL-231, a positive allosteric modulator (PAM) that is in Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia; and Darigabat, a PAM, which is in Phase II proof-of-concept trials in drug-resistant focal onset seizures in epilepsy or focal onset epilepsy, as well as Phase I proof-of-principle trial for acute anxiety.

