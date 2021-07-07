Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) Stake Boosted by Stephens Investment Management Group LLC

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 479,478 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,142 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC owned about 0.16% of Cerner worth $34,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cerner by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 6,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cerner by 4.3% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cerner by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 11,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Cerner by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 12,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Cerner by 53.9% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. 83.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cerner alerts:

In other news, CEO David Brent Shafer sold 88,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total value of $6,775,346.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,775,346.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 5,480 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.06, for a total value of $422,288.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $299,146.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Cerner from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.31.

CERN stock opened at $79.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.74. Cerner Co. has a 52-week low of $66.75 and a 52-week high of $84.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $78.14.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Cerner had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 17.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Cerner Co. will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 25th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.92%.

Cerner Company Profile

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

See Also: What is a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CERN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN).

Receive News & Ratings for Cerner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.