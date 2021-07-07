CertiK (CTK) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $11.21 Million

CertiK (CURRENCY:CTK) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 7th. CertiK has a market cap of $51.79 million and approximately $11.21 million worth of CertiK was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, CertiK has traded 17.1% higher against the US dollar. One CertiK coin can now be purchased for $1.14 or 0.00003354 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002940 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001924 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.87 or 0.00049578 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $45.39 or 0.00133358 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.51 or 0.00166032 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002966 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,966.89 or 0.99798900 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $329.61 or 0.00968448 BTC.

CertiK Profile

CertiK was first traded on October 24th, 2020. CertiK’s total supply is 102,970,780 coins and its circulating supply is 45,365,031 coins. CertiK’s official website is www.certik.org . The official message board for CertiK is medium.com/certik . CertiK’s official Twitter account is @certikorg and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The CertiK Foundation is a nonprofit, research-driven organization with a mission to give people the power to trust in the blockchain. By pushing forward the adoption of provably secure software, the Foundation hopes to raise the standards of security across space.CertiK Chain provides developers with the safeguards and flexibility to code with confidence, facilitating blockchain adoption for developers, and large enterprises alike. “

CertiK Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CertiK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CertiK should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CertiK using one of the exchanges listed above.

