Cervus Equipment (TSE:CERV) Shares Down 2.8%

Jul 7th, 2021

Shares of Cervus Equipment Co. (TSE:CERV) fell 2.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$15.38 and last traded at C$15.47. 2,172 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 27,712 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$15.91.

A number of brokerages have commented on CERV. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$20.00 target price on shares of Cervus Equipment in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Cervus Equipment from C$16.50 to C$18.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Cervus Equipment from C$19.50 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$16.68. The company has a market cap of C$238.24 million and a PE ratio of 8.14.

About Cervus Equipment (TSE:CERV)

Cervus Equipment Corporation, an equipment dealer, provides equipment solutions to customers in agriculture, transportation, and industrial markets in Canada, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through three segments: Agricultural, Transportation, and Industrial. The company provides riding mower, gator utility vehicles, zero-turn mowers, tractors, commercial mowers, as well as cutters and shredders and front-end loaders.

