Cervus Equipment (TSE:CERV) Shares Down 2.8%

Shares of Cervus Equipment Co. (TSE:CERV) fell 2.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$15.38 and last traded at C$15.47. 2,172 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 27,712 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$15.91.

A number of brokerages have commented on CERV. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$20.00 target price on shares of Cervus Equipment in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Cervus Equipment from C$16.50 to C$18.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Cervus Equipment from C$19.50 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$16.68. The company has a market cap of C$238.24 million and a PE ratio of 8.14.

Cervus Equipment Corporation, an equipment dealer, provides equipment solutions to customers in agriculture, transportation, and industrial markets in Canada, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through three segments: Agricultural, Transportation, and Industrial. The company provides riding mower, gator utility vehicles, zero-turn mowers, tractors, commercial mowers, as well as cutters and shredders and front-end loaders.

