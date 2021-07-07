CF Acquisition Corp. IV (OTCMKTS:CFIVU) Shares Sold by Sage Rock Capital Management LP

Sage Rock Capital Management LP reduced its stake in CF Acquisition Corp. IV (OTCMKTS:CFIVU) by 15.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 573,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 103,700 shares during the quarter. Sage Rock Capital Management LP’s holdings in CF Acquisition Corp. IV were worth $5,755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CFIVU. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV in the fourth quarter valued at $1,169,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV in the fourth quarter valued at $1,029,000. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV in the fourth quarter valued at $15,435,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV in the fourth quarter valued at $20,580,000. Finally, Ramius Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV in the fourth quarter valued at $103,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CFIVU remained flat at $$10.09 on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 66,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,093. CF Acquisition Corp. IV has a twelve month low of $9.87 and a twelve month high of $11.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.03.

CF Acquisition Corp. IV does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial services, healthcare, real estate, technology, and software industries.

